Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years

Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the same route. (SOURCE: KCRG)
By KCRG via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) – One mailman in California is being celebrated as he wrapped up his final route before retirement.

Dave Costa has delivered mail for more than half a century. While on his daily route, Costa always had a joke at the ready.

Many might find his jokes corny, but they were always sure to get a laugh from a customer or help ease a co-worker’s stress during a hectic day.

One of his best ones? A letter carrier walks up to a porch and then stomps on a snail. The homeowner asks the carrier why he did that.

“Cause that damn thing has been following me all day,” Costa said.

Costa said the job of delivering mail has changed a great deal since he first started in 1967.

“I started this job at $2.76 an hour in ‘67,” he said. “Back then, we used to get all this mail, we’d start at 6:30 and we wouldn’t leave until 11 o’clock to go on the streets.”

Costa said his last route was one he took care of for 32 years, and those he delivered to have become his family.

One resident Costa delivers to said the next mail carrier won’t replace him.

“He remembers my son’s name, he remembers his birthday, he asks how my family’s doing, he asks about the owners,” she said.

Copyright 2024 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

