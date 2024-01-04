Jurists in Michiana express safety concerns after Nevada judge attacked in courtroom

This incident is alarming to everyone, but it’s particularly alarming to people working in the criminal justice system.
By George Mallet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shocking incident in Nevada where a man dove over the bench to attack a judge after she decided to send him to the lockup is getting the attention of the legal community here in Michiana.

This incident is alarming to everyone, but it’s particularly alarming to people working in the criminal justice system. Increasingly, judges and attorneys are finding themselves targeted.

Last year, a man shot and killed a state judge at his home in Maryland after the judge ruled against him in a child custody case. Back in 2020, a disgruntled lawyer targeted a federal judge — shooting her husband and killing her son.

And now this…

***Warning: The video below contains profanity that has been bleeped.***

30-year-old Deobra Redden had already pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. Nonetheless, when Judge Kay Holthus decided to put him on ice, Redden launched himself at the judge.

The incident is just the latest security scare for jurists nationwide.

“A full courtroom makes me nervous,” says Lt. David Fazio of the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Lt. Fazio is charged with keeping everyone safe in St. Joseph Superior Court.

“We watch everybody in the courtroom,” he says. “If they are in the audience or the defendant, everything going on.”

The shocking scene in Clark County, Nev., got the attention of Elizabeth Hurley, the chief judge in St. Joseph Superior Court.

For this longtime jurist, the incident emphasizes the need for vigilance.

“I would say that every one of us at some point in time has experienced a situation where there’s been a threat made, whether it’s outside of court or in court that’s been directed to one of us specifically,” Hurley says. “We have to always be aware that there might be somebody out there that feels negatively that might take some action.”

Lt. Fazio has some advice for any defendant when the wheels of justice begin to spin.

“Stay calm,” he says. “It’s a process and go through it one day at a time. Listen to your attorney.”

WNDU 16 News Now also spoke with U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch. He says courthouse security is constantly evolving.

For instance, you haven’t been able to park right in front of the courts in South Bend for decades. Those so-called blast zones were created after the driver of a stolen pickup truck carrying a homemade bomb crashed through the doors of Tippecanoe County Courthouse in 1998.

Judge Gotsch remembers when there was very little courthouse security, and the first metal detecting magnetometers came onboard.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

