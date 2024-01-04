Advertise With Us

FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

