Developer to unveil downtown South Bend grocery store next week

The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy.(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-awaited grocery store slated for downtown South Bend looks to get its day in the sun next week.

Developer Dave Matthews is inviting the public and press to the grand opening of the East Race Market on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 12 p.m.

The developer says the grocery store offers a blend of private label and national brands similar to Trader Joe’s and Aldi.

“We are proud to introduce East Race Market to the South Bend community. This project aligns with our vision at Matthews LLC of creating spaces that enrich the lives in our community,” said David Matthews, founder of Matthews LLC. “The market is a step towards a more connected and enjoyable urban living experience, and we are excited for everyone to be a part of it.”

In the meantime, the city’s legal action against Matthews continues, as the South Bend Redevelopment Commission filed a lawsuit seeking $7.5 million in January 2023, including $5 million it gave toward the project, plus $2.5 million for breach of contract.

In November 2023, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, with the presiding judge saying there was no precedent to resolve the dispute through a motion to dismiss.

East Race Market is located at 350 E. LaSalle Ave.

