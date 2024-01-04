Advertise With Us

Demolition set for iconic mural in downtown Elkhart

The “Peace Mural” is shown in 2019. The work was created by the late Kelby Love, a native...
The “Peace Mural” is shown in 2019. The work was created by the late Kelby Love, a native Elkhart artist.(Geoff Lesar | The Goshen News)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is nigh for an iconic Elkhart landmark that’s been around on the south side for nearly 30 years.

We’re talking about the mural painted by local artist Kelby Love in 1996 in response to gun violence.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, the city will tear down the building in the 1000 block of S. Main St. on which the mural was painted. The city has been working for years to figure out how to save the mural, but officials say, sadly, nothing can be done.

Mayor Rod Roberson says he was a friend of Kelby Love, and he’s just as brokenhearted to see it go as the rest of the city.

“Since becoming Mayor, I’ve wanted to find a way to save his mural and ensure his legacy on Main Street,” Roberson said. “While Kelby painted other murals in the city, for the last 25 years this one has earned monument status within our community. This was a troubled corner until Kelby finished his mural and now this part of South Main Street has garnered development interest and that is a part of Kelby’s legacy, as well.”

Engineers say the building is too compromised and must be torn down. Several other buildings in the same block will be torn down as well.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope for the mural’s fans. City officials say they have taken high-quality images of the mural and hope it can be replicated.

“We’ve worked with Mrs. Love to ensure the mural’s legacy will live on in another location,” Roberson said.

