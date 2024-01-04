Cedar Glen Apartments failed multiple rental safety inspections, city officials say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been a major development in what has been happening at Cedar Glen Apartments in South Bend.

On Thursday, 16 News Now obtained new information about failed inspections, which the city calls “critical violations,” including one from just two days ago.

In the last month, the city confirmed they’ve done several inspections since late December, related to the issues of heat and water.

16 News Now spoke with a resident who asked to stay anonymous, and she said she wants the complex to be held accountable.

“I just want Cedar Glen to fix the heat, the hot water not just for a month or two, you know, do your job we all pay our rent on time,” she said.

It is one of the many complaints from one of the many Cedar Glen Apartment residents who reached out to our team this week.

16 News Now got a first look at a flyer sent to several residents at Cedar Glen, stating heating repairs would start Jan. 5 through Jan. 10.

It stated that “this is a mandatory repair, all units must be inspected, and you do not need to be home for these repairs. Also, like in all cases, do not leave any unattended minors alone in your unit, and make sure your dogs are tied up behind a gate/fence. Maintenance will leave a door tag on your unit to let you know repairs were done and the technicians will likely need to return.”

One resident expressed they shouldn’t have to continue living in these conditions.

“It’s not fair some people have heat. Other people have heat; some people don’t have heat. I mean, there are people who have babies and school-aged kids, and it’s not fair to them. Elderly people, and disabled people like myself, it’s not fair for them to continuously go on like this and we have to pay full rent,” she said.

16 News Now reached out to the city of South Bend and asked what they plan to do about these issues.

There have been four Rental Safety Verification Program (RSVP) inspections conducted at Cedar Glen based on complaints in December 2023 and this January. Officials say two of the four found critical violations, which must be remedied within 10 days per city ordinance.

Meanwhile, all of these revelations are only adding to the frustrations residents are facing.

“We’re just exposing them for something they should’ve done long before,” said an anonymous resident.

The Cedar Glen property currently has a $250 unpaid RSVP fine dating back to April of 2022. The city says the property will incur more if these recent critical violations are not resolved within 10 days after the initial citation.

One of those deadlines is tomorrow, Jan. 5th.

