22-year-old charged with OWI resulting in death after Mishawaka crash

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old from Mishawaka is behind bars after a car crash resulted in the death of a woman on Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Julius James Jr. has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in the death of Kristen Pritchett, 37, of Mishawaka.

Court documents say that James was driving west on 12th Street near Michigan Street around 5:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, colliding with Pritchett nearly head-on. Pritchett was pronounced dead on scene.

James was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, including back pain. His blood was drawn, and he also submitted to a urine test during his treatment. A search warrant was issued for those results, revealing he had fentanyl, opiates, and THC in his system.

The sentencing range for operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death, a Level 4 felony, is two to 12 years.

James is being held without bond until his initial bail hearing.

