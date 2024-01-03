Wednesday’s Child: Revisiting Zayne

(WNDU) - There are teenagers available for adoption who have been waiting years in foster care. Many of them end up in residential facilities. They’re in the care of the state until someone steps forward to open their home and their heart. We met up with Zayne to find out what’s new.

When we last shared Zayne’s story in April of last year, he was planning his future.

“I might go into movie making. I could go into sports but that’s like one in a billion people,” Zayne said at the time.

But Zayne is a one-in-a-billion kind of kid. We caught up with him again at the Kroc Center in South Bend.

Besides growing another inch or two, we found out Zayne has some new goals in mind. Goals that just might catch on in the new year.

What does he want to get into?

“Construction management,” Zayne said. “It’s fun.”

He’s also interested in landscaping.

“Like pulling stuff out of the ground. Reworking it. Digging mulch out. Putting new mulch in. Or putting grass on it,” Zayne said.

Hard work is something Zayne isn’t afraid of. He’s interested in getting his drivers permit as soon as he turns 15.

“I’m studying for it. I have my driver’s book. I’m learning. Even if it is just a permit,” Zayne said.

Zayne wants to connect with a family to help him with his next steps in life. He also understands he has a huge responsibility to stay on track for success.

“It’s all up to you. It’s your choices,” Zayne explained.

Zayne said he wants to get his story out there and he doesn’t want to let anybody down.

“My case workers really want me to find a home. I don’t want to squash all their hard work,” Zayne said.

Zayne says he doesn’t mind cooking, and his favorite meal to make? Breakfast for dinner!

