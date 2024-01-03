Storage Rentals of America sees uptick in thefts across Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart say there have been 106 incidents of theft or tampering with the storage units at five Storage Rentals of America locations across the city of Elkhart and Elkhart County.

“At a minimum cameras, it’s 2024. Cameras are cheap,” suggests former long-term customer Nate Miller on what should be done to combat this uptick in thefts.

But according to Miller, there were no cameras, no answers and from what he says, no responsibility taken by the storage facility at the Muncie location he stored his items. Those stolen items he says are valued at over $20,000.

When Miller first became a customer seven years ago at that location, he claims there were cameras at the facility. But due to several changes in ownership, he says those cameras are no longer there. He says his concerns were met with minimal effort to help.

“What surprised me is that when there is problem, when there’s something going on all of a sudden, it’s ‘file a police report, hope you had insurance and we’ll see you later,’” Miller says. “What’s your responsibility in this? Like, ‘oh, we have none.’ Well, you have to have some.”

Jessica McBrier, spokeswoman for the Elkhart Police Department, says they are very aware of this issue and are working on increased patrols in those areas. She highlights that there are some mitigating efforts customers can take to help recover their stolen items.

“Do some research on the company you’re looking at storing your valuables in,” she suggests. “See what kind of ratings they have online. Especially with the Better Business Bureau, see what kind of reviews the have. Particularly reviews on how receptive management is to problems or questions.”

Storage Rentals of America currently carries an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau, with nearly 100 complaints and a 1.39 out of 5 star rating by customers.

