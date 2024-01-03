Self-storage facility, drive-thru restaurant headed to former Chi Chi’s location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of land in Mishawaka that has seen many businesses come and go will now say hello to a new development.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, demolition has begun on the former Chi-Chi’s restaurant, most recently Tequilas Jalisco, on Cleveland Road near Indiana 23 and Grape Road.

Developers seek to bring a three-story self-storage facility with enough room for a drive-thru restaurant, per the Tribune.

There is no word yet on when construction is expected to be completed.

