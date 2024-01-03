Advertise With Us

Self-storage facility, drive-thru restaurant headed to former Chi Chi’s location

A photo of the construction, by Greg Swiercz with the South Bend Tribune.
A photo of the construction, by Greg Swiercz with the South Bend Tribune.(South Bend Tribune)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of land in Mishawaka that has seen many businesses come and go will now say hello to a new development.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, demolition has begun on the former Chi-Chi’s restaurant, most recently Tequilas Jalisco, on Cleveland Road near Indiana 23 and Grape Road.

Developers seek to bring a three-story self-storage facility with enough room for a drive-thru restaurant, per the Tribune.

There is no word yet on when construction is expected to be completed.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and three people have been arrested for...
3 arrested after missing 11-year-old girl from northeast Indiana found in Wisconsin
Bristol man dies in New Year’s Day crash in Elkhart
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner in Michigan snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot
Owen weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Michiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow expected midweek

Latest News

Police in Elkhart say there have been 106 incidents of theft or tampering with the storage...
Storage Rentals of America sees uptick in thefts across Elkhart County
The Notre Dame football team is coming off a big defensive performance in its bowl game last...
Notre Dame football sees ‘bright future’ for defense in 2024
Tap into your green thumb with Unity Gardens every Saturday this winter
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast