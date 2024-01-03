Portage will dump current curbside recycling program

PORTAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the curbside recycling effort in Portage is in the dumps.

The city says the program will end soon because it’s just too expensive, but they hope to have a new plan in place by Earth Day in April.

What that plan will look like is still undecided, but it will likely be streamlined.

City officials say that in 2020, the city collected about 3400 tons of recyclable material and was not charged to dispose of it at the transfer station.

Now, it would cost the city $105 per ton to drop off the recyclable material, but it would only cost $64 per ton to discard all of it in the landfill.

The city has also had troubles with people putting the wrong things in the recyclable trash.

There has been an effort to educate the public and the city hopes to get public input on solutions.

