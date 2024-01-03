One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) - A New Jersey family may have twin boys, but they will be planning separate birthday parties. The boys were not only born on different days but also in different years.

Parents Eve and Billy Humphrey were caught off guard when they found out they were expecting twin boys.

“The doctor was like, ‘Well, there’s two heartbeats.’ I was like, ‘Let me see. I don’t believe you.’ And I was in shock,” Eve Humphrey said.

The twins were due at the end of January, but their mother’s water broke on New Year’s Eve, which also happens to be their father’s birthday. He wondered if he would share his birthday with his sons.

“I’m like, ‘What a great birthday gift. I get two boys on my birthday.’ So, we came in early enough on that day that I was thinking, ‘OK, maybe this is going to happen?’” Billy Humphrey said.

The first baby, Ezra, was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing in at 6 pounds even.

“Once he was born, you know, thinking of the tax write-off, I was like, ‘Maybe we can get another tax write-off,’” Eve Humphrey said.

But the second baby had other plans.

“I was still pushing when everyone’s doing the countdown, and we just all said ‘Happy New Year’ in the middle of me trying to push out Baby B,” Eve Humphrey said.

Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

The twin brothers were not only born on different days but in different years.

“I just know they’re going to be world changers. And they couldn’t share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight,” the boys’ father said.

“Seeing them in person and seeing their faces, they’re so cute. I’m so glad they’re healthy,” their mother said.

On top of all the other birthday coincidences, the twins have an older brother, Hezekiah, whose birthday is Jan. 3.

