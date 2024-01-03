Notre Dame football sees ‘bright future’ for defense in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is coming off a big defensive performance in its bowl game last week, and things are only looking up on this side of the ball for the Irish in 2024.

The Irish had one of the top team defenses in the country in 2023, and they’ll return six veteran starters next season, according to NBC Sports. The most notable and most recent of those six is All-American safety Xavier Watts, who announced his intentions to return to South Bend just one day after Notre Dame’s blowout win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Watts wreaked havoc on opposing offenses this season, turning seven interceptions and a fumble recovery into 152 return yards and a touchdown. The Bronko Nagurski Award winner also had 52 tackles, meaning Notre Dame will return three of its top-four tacklers from this season next season.

“I see a bright future,” said sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison after the Sun Bowl. “Coach [Al] Golden continues to call a great scheme every single week in, week out. And then from the front to the back, I feel like we’re just going to continue to compete.”

Assuming Golden stays in South Bend, it will be the first time the Irish will have had the luxury of spending a third year in the same defensive system since Clark Lea’s third year leading the defense in 2020. This should only bolster Notre Dame’s effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball, and in turn boost the offense, too.

“Coach Golden has had that defense prepared all year long, and I’d be lying if I said I was surprised. I wasn’t. I expect that out of that defense,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman after Golden’s defense pitched a shutout until late in the fourth quarter against Oregon State and limited the Beavers to 197 total yards and just two yards rushing. “And when you’re playing well on defense, now it gives your offense a chance to have some confidence and move the ball.”

While the return of unanimous All-American Watts jumps out the most, the other five returning defensive starters for Notre Dame boast plenty of their own star power.

Rylie Mills - DT - 47 tackles in 2023 with 5.5 for loss, including 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries

Howard Cross III - DT - 66 tackles with seven for loss, including two sacks and two forced fumbles; second-team All-American

Jordan Botelho - DE - 32 tackles with 4.5 for loss, including four sacks; Most Valuable Lineman in Sun Bowl

Jack Kiser - LB - 62 tackles with 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble

Benjamin Morrison - CB - 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups

And when you add in incoming transfers RJ Oben (DE, Duke) and Jordan Clark (DB, Arizona State), Notre Dame certainly won’t be lacking in veteran leadership in 2024.

