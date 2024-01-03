Advertise With Us

National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest seeking art submissions

Emily Glassford, a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont, won the state-wide...
Emily Glassford, a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont, won the state-wide contest in 2021 and placed second overall nationally in the National Missing Children's Day Poster.(OJJDP)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING (WNDU) - If you know a child with artistic talent, you might want to let them know about this contest!

The Michigan State Police are asking for art submissions from all state fifth graders for the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest! Police say the annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children.

Children interested in participating simply need to submit their artwork with a completed application and include a brief biography and description of the artwork. The deadline for the contest is Friday, Feb. 2.

The rules of the contest are enclosed below:

  • Applicants must be in the fifth grade.
  • Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
  • Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
  • The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

Submissions must be mailed to:

  • Michigan State Police
  • Missing Children’s Clearinghouse
  • Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty
  • 7150 Harris Drive
  • Dimondale, MI 48821

The lucky winner will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and three people have been arrested for...
3 arrested after missing 11-year-old girl from northeast Indiana found in Wisconsin
Matt Reum, the Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days, posts an update from the...
Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days posts update from hospital
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner in Michigan snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot
The Bucket restaurant property listed for sale
Michelle Maier
Elkhart police searching for missing 59-year-old woman

Latest News

A look ahead at South Bend’s annual MLK Day celebration
The 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition will...
A look ahead at South Bend’s annual MLK Day celebration
Michigan State Police say a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State...
Bomb threat at Michigan State Capitol deemed not credible
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow arrives Wednesday afternoon & evening