National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest seeking art submissions

LANSING (WNDU) - If you know a child with artistic talent, you might want to let them know about this contest!

The Michigan State Police are asking for art submissions from all state fifth graders for the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest! Police say the annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children.

Children interested in participating simply need to submit their artwork with a completed application and include a brief biography and description of the artwork. The deadline for the contest is Friday, Feb. 2.

The rules of the contest are enclosed below:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

Submissions must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

The lucky winner will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.