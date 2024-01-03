Missing 16-year-old from White Pigeon found safe

Abby Nicole Pitcher
Abby Nicole Pitcher(St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: Police say Abby Nicole Pitcher was located in Three Rivers and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County (Mich.) Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from White Pigeon.

Abby Nicole Pitcher was reported as a runaway on Tuesday. Police say she was last seen at the Department of Health and Human Services in Centreville wearing a red hoodie and dark, skinny blue jeans.

According to police, Abby is 5′3″ and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Abby’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 1-269-467-4195.

