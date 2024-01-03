Michigan State Capitol closed Wednesday due to hoax bomb threat

Michigan State Police say a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. Wednesd
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Capitol is closed for the rest of the day after a bomb threat prompted the building to go into lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m.

Police say the Capitol was evacuated and searched. All rooms and floors of the building were cleared by noon. It was later determined there was no threat after MSP’s canine team swept the building.

Police say the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

The FBI will be taking over the investigation, as police say multiple government agencies across the country received the same threat.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” it said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

