Michigan State Capitol closed for rest of day due to bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Capitol will be closed for the rest of the day after a bomb threat prompted the building to go into lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. According to police, similar threats have been sent to other government agencies across the country.

Police say the building was evacuated and searched. MSP currently has canine teams sweeping the building.

Police say the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

