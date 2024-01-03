Medical Moment: Child with MHC Class II deficiency receives life-saving treatment

(WNDU) - Genetic disorders are caused by an abnormality in a person’s DNA. 10 out of 1,000 babies born will be diagnosed with one.

In fact, 17% of couples are at a high risk of transmitting a genetic disorder to their child. One team of doctors saved one young child, curing him of his near-fatal disease.

Nap time ended much too soon for little Miller Gamberi. Mom Garyn doesn’t mind, though she’s just happy to have her little boy home.

“He was perfectly healthy,” Garyn recalled. “Never been sick or anything until he was about six months old.”

That’s when Miller stopped eating.

“He didn’t wanna drink his bottles. He didn’t want to eat purees,” she continued.

And then, his oxygen levels dropped. Miller was diagnosed with pneumonia. Follow-up tests revealed Miller had a fungal lung infection that attacks people with weakened immune systems.

“We had no idea what was gonna happen,” she said.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans needed to find out why his immune system was weak. DNA sequencing and immunological tests revealed Miller had a rare genetic disorder called MHC Class II deficiency.

“He has a specific genetic defect that doesn’t allow his T-cells to function appropriately,” said Doctor Zach LeBlanc, a pediatrician.

Making him prone to infections. Miller needed a bone marrow transplant.

“He needed to receive, actually, chemotherapy prior to, so that all of those other cells could be killed and the garden could be, quote on quote, ‘emptied’ so that there was room for the new stem cells to come and grow,” he explained.

They found a bone marrow match, but Miller caught COVID-19 while in the hospital, and the transplant didn’t take. Miraculously, the same donor agreed to donate bone marrow a second time!

“He actually responded really well to the second infusion of stem cells and has had great counts ever since,” Dr. LeBlanc finished.

Now, Miller could soon be completely cured.

Miller had an unrelated bone marrow donor twice. LeBlanc says a sibling is the best possible match, but that wasn’t an option for Miller. If you’re interested in donating, you can find more information here.

