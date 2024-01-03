A look ahead at South Bend’s annual MLK Day celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, community leaders are giving a preview of how they’re planning to honor Dr. King in a couple of weeks.

The 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition will take place on Jan. 15 at the Century Center in South Bend. It will feature music, workshops, and activities for children. It will also be hosted by our own Joshua Short.

Community leaders say King’s life still serves as an inspiration nearly 56 years after he was assassinated.

”The lasting impact that Dr. Martin Luther King did for us is the principles of non-violent social change,” says Gladys Muhammad. “Real change comes from real love, real concern and helping people understand commitment and concern is there and that you have to make those commitments to keep those dreams alive.”

The theme of this year’s event is “Keep the Dream of Peace Alive: Don’t Let It Die.”

Here’s a full schedule of events/activities planned for the celebration:

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Community Service Recognition Breakfast (Convention Hall)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Exhibitors/Vendors (Great Hall)

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Reparatory Justice Commission Forum (Recital Hall)

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Understand Economic Empowerment (Suite 11)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Martin Luther King Blood Drive (Convention Hall)

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Early Literacy Workshop for Children, Parents, Adults (Suites 8-10)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - 60th Anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act (Recital Hall)

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Traditional Memorial March to Century Center (County-City Building Lobby)

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Children’s Room [for children ages 5-10] (Suites 8-10)

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - A Comprehensive Approach to Societal Healing (Recital Hall)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - How Violence Affect Our Lives: Promoting Solutions to Violence (Recital Hall)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Martin Luther King Youth Cultural Program (Bendix Theater)

