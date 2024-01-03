How to set successful New Year’s resolutions

Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center in Warsaw, helps us set real and attainable goals for self-improvement.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to setting New Year’s resolutions, many people lose sight of their resolutions after a short period of time.

Experts say making lifestyle changes is hard, and it’s easy to overcommit and get overwhelmed.

That’s why Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center in Warsaw, joined us on 16 Morning News Now to help us set real and attainable goals for self-improvement.

Hirschy-Hurd went over the SMART method to help you think through the steps that will allow you to set and achieve successful New Year’s resolutions. You can watch her full conversation with Tricia Sloma in the video above or refer to the information below!

SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound.

  • Be Specific. What are you trying to accomplish? Describe exactly what you want to do. “Eat healthier” is not specific, but “eat vegetables at least five times a week” is a step in the right direction.
  • Create Measurable goals. Know what you need to do (and how often, for how long, etc.) to meet your goal. Having a measurable goal helps you keep track of your progress and stay accountable.
  • Are your goals Attainable? Do you have the resources, tools, and information you need to achieve your goal? What do you need to help achieve your goal?
  • Are your goals Relevant? Is the goal appropriate for you and your needs? Will it benefit you in some way? Challenge yourself but be honest about what you can take on.
  • Make Time-bound goals. To be effective, a goal should have clear, realistic time limits. Is this a goal for this week? This month? How many times a day?

For more information on the Bowen Center, click here.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

The EmSculpt Neo is one of the many services Claire Walker offers at Candescent Health and...

Health Technology in 2024: What is EmSculpt Neo?

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lauren Moss
The EmSculpt Neo is one of the many services Claire Walker offers at Candescent Health and Wellness after years in the healthcare industry.

Health

Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
High blood pressure often has no obvious symptoms. And if it's left untreated, it can lead to some serious health threats.

Health

"Dry January" was created to encourage people to give up alcohol for the month.

Going Sober for ‘Dry January’

Updated: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:12 PM EST
|
By Cleveland Clinic
"Dry January" was created to encourage people to give up alcohol for the month.

Health

Doing More in 2024: How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
|
By George Mallet and WNDU.com
New Year's resolutions are tough to keep, but sticking to them may be as simple as giving yourself a short break.

Latest News

Health

It's important to live a heart healthy life all year long but there are some things you can...

Heart health tips for December’s ‘deadliest week of the year’

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
A study done by the American Heart Association determined that Christmas, the day after Christmas and New Year's Day are the top three days for cardiac-related deaths throughout the year.

Health

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Give blood for a chance to win a Marcus Freeman autographed football

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST
|
By WNDU
The South Bend Medical Foundation says anyone who donates blood by Jan. 6, 2024, will automatically be entered to win the Marcus Freeman signed ball.

Health

Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center, goes over a wide range of tips to help us cope with emotional challenges during the holidays.

Health

South Bend nurse talks ketamine infusions

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Lauren Moss
Julie Addis, owner of Ketamine is Hope, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about ketamine and how it works.

Health

Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Beacon says these protocols are now in place due to the increase of respiratory illness in our community.

Health

Feeling down this holiday season? Here’s how to deal with the holiday blues

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a clinical psychologist and the vice president of clinical services at Warsaw’s Bowen Center, says very few of us are living a Hallmark movie during the holidays.