How to set successful New Year’s resolutions

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to setting New Year’s resolutions, many people lose sight of their resolutions after a short period of time.

Experts say making lifestyle changes is hard, and it’s easy to overcommit and get overwhelmed.

That’s why Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center in Warsaw, joined us on 16 Morning News Now to help us set real and attainable goals for self-improvement.

Hirschy-Hurd went over the SMART method to help you think through the steps that will allow you to set and achieve successful New Year’s resolutions. You can watch her full conversation with Tricia Sloma in the video above or refer to the information below!

SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound.

Be Specific . What are you trying to accomplish? Describe exactly what you want to do. “Eat healthier” is not specific, but “eat vegetables at least five times a week” is a step in the right direction.

Create Measurable goals. Know what you need to do (and how often, for how long, etc.) to meet your goal. Having a measurable goal helps you keep track of your progress and stay accountable.

Are your goals Attainable ? Do you have the resources, tools, and information you need to achieve your goal? What do you need to help achieve your goal?

Are your goals Relevant ? Is the goal appropriate for you and your needs? Will it benefit you in some way? Challenge yourself but be honest about what you can take on.

Make Time-bound goals. To be effective, a goal should have clear, realistic time limits. Is this a goal for this week? This month? How many times a day?

For more information on the Bowen Center, click here.

