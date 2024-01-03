Goshen High School set to hire Joey Hecklinski as next football coach

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new look is on the way for Goshen High School’s football team, as the district is set to hire a familiar name here in Michiana as its next coach.

Pending school board approval next Monday, Joey Hecklinski will be taking over the RedHawks football program this upcoming season, according to a press release from Goshen community Schools.

You might recognize the name because Hecklinski played quarterback at Saint Joe and led the team to the state finals in 2007. He then went on to play at the college level at Marian University, where he was part of the 2012 team that won the NAIA national title.

Hecklinski has coached at the college level across the state of Indiana since graduating from Marian in 2014. He was most recently at Ball State (2019-2023), where he served as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator this past season.

He previously made stops at Butler (2017-2018), Marian (2015-16) and Manchester (2014).

Hecklinski will replace Tom Wogomon, who served as the RedHawks coach the last two seasons before retiring, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

