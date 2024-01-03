Flu activity surging across the US

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A surge in illnesses… a jump in hospitalizations… an increase in deaths, too.

We are in the thick of flu season, and the latest numbers from the CDC are disturbing.

When the weather gets cold, we always see an increase in respiratory illnesses, stomach viruses, and the flu. But this season has been particularly bad.

Flu seasons usually peak in January or February, but researchers believe this one peaked in December. The CDC says one reason flu season hit so fast last month is that fewer of us contracted the flu during the first two years of COVID-19 when we were all isolated — making us more likely to get the virus now.

As a frozen drizzle fell on Eddy Street Commons on Wednesday afternoon, the lunch crowd walked briskly to get in out of the damp cold. Turns out our desire to find indoor comfort is just one of the contributing factors resulting in this grim influenza map put out by the CDC.

Map from Jan. 3, 2024 where flu activity is very high. (CDC)

The states in red (including Indiana) are all places where flu activity is high — very high.

“Influenza is rampant,” said Dr. Denise Millstine, an internist at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, where everyone’s wearing a mask. “And it’s typical that we see a surge in these viruses at this time of year, although it does seem to be a bit more this year than in years past.”

Surge may be putting it mildly. So far this flu season, the CDC confirms 7 million illnesses, 73,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 flu-related deaths.

In a week’s time, the CDC reports a 17% increase in hospitalizations.

The hearty souls we spoke to on Eddy Street Commons are doing their best to stay healthy.

Akieran Guess is 21 years old. With youth on his side, he hasn’t opted to get a flu shot.

“What I usually do, I try to stay back from people as much as possible, six feet. Drink water. I try to eat my fruits and vegetables all day,” Guess said.

The CDC says the flu shot is the No. 1 way to avoid getting the flu.

When Dakota Jozwiak joined the U.S. Army, he had to get a flu shot. No sweat, this soldier has had the flu, and he said the shot isn’t bad at all when you compare the two.

“It’s just a stick in the arm and you’re done,” Jozwiak said. “And then the flu, I can’t remember how long it takes to go away. It sucks for a while.”

For the record, Jozwiak said his arm never even got sore.

The CDC has a whole lot of recommendations about washing our hands, keeping our distance, and even wearing masks.

The CDC’s No. 1 recommendation, though, for avoiding the flu is to get a flu shot. Vaccines have become something of a heated topic in recent years, but the empirical data is there — you are far less likely to get the flu if you get a flu shot.

