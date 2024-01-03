First Alert Weather: Light snow arrives Wednesday afternoon & evening

Highs this time of year typically average around freezing and the extended forecast keeps highs in the middle to upper 30s. Light snow showers will be around on Wednesday, but little to no impacts are expected. Another system will come through this weekend and feature a similar situation of some snow, but low impacts. The third system pegged for next Tuesday has the greatest potential for area impacts. The freezing line will dance close to Michiana which means snowfall totals won’t come into view until later this week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning drizzle and flurries. Afternoon and evening scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation is possible on grass and rooftops. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses and untreated roadways. High 35F. Low 26F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds with highs nearing season averages of 32F. High 33F. Low 21F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 35F. Low 24F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy. Chance Light Rain/Snow. Right now the system looks to remain south and east of Michiana, but a few light rain and snow showers are possible. No winter weather impacts are expected from this system in Northern, IN and Southwest, MI.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching a potential system to impact parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes to bring both the chance of rain and snow. Details on exactly where the system tracks are still HIGHLY uncertain. Stay with First Alert Weather as we continue to analyze the latest data for this system early next week.

