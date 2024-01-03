Deadly crash on I-80 in lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Lake County say a driver died in a crash on Interstate 80 on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly before 9 that morning.

They say the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on the ramp to northbound Calumet Ave. when he failed to slow down for the curve and crashed head-on into the concrete barrier.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The identification of the person killed has not yet been released.

Toxicology reports are also pending.

