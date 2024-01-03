St. Joseph County, South Bend officials set goals for new year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council and the South Bend Common Council held meetings Tuesday night to elect officers for 2024.

The county council reelected Mark Root to serve as president with an 8 to 1 vote.

The county council said they accomplished a lot in 2023, like reforming the health department, using COVID money for park upgrades and public safety, making tax cuts for seniors, and moving forward with the electric vehicle battery plant.

“So, we are hoping that we can create an environment here through the policies that we enact or also just working with businesses to come in to be a more business-friendly place,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Amy Drake.

County council members said big things are ahead in 2024.

“It could be anything from budgeting to buildings to land use. Just excited about everything. Me personally, I am running for reelection, and I will be filing in a week or two,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Randy Figg.

Meanwhile, the South Bend Common Council also met Tuesday.

“There’s new faces and of course some grey hair coming back, and so I think you have new ideas and old ideas coming together to help strengthen the city,” said South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis.

They reelected Sharon McBride to serve as president.

In a statement, McBride said, “In 2024, we will continue to focus on the reduction of violence, increasing affordable housing opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life of all of our residents.”

“That’s very important for us to continue to work with the mental health of our people to make sure that we know how to resolve our issues in a way that strengths our city...The key goal for every council is to make sure we have a balanced budget. And a budget that is equitable for all six districts,” said Davis.

