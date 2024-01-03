Cedar Glen Apartment Home tenants fear retaliation after multiple complaints

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many people living at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes reached out to our team, complaining about being unheard when it came to issues in and around their apartments.

Some residents say it has been about a month without any heat or hot water, and those are just some of the issues.

One resident shared a cellphone video of her sink overflowing with water from the sink breaking.

According to the Landlord-Tenant Relation and Rights from the city of South Bend, “a tenant can bring an action from a court with jurisdiction to enforce a landlord obligation but first must meet these conditions.”

They state they have to let the landlord know of the inconvenience, and the landlord then has to be given a reasonable amount of time to fix the non-compliance. Plus if the landlord fails or refuses to repair or remedy the condition described in the tenant’s notice.

16 News Now spoke with a resident who asked to stay anonymous, and she said they shouldn’t have to continue living in these conditions.

“It’s not fair some people have heat. Other people have heat; some people don’t have heat. I mean, there are people who have babies and school-aged kids, and it’s not fair to them. Elderly people, and disabled people like myself, it’s not fair for them to continuously go on like this and we have to pay full rent. I just want Cedar Glen to fix the heat, the hot water not just for a month or two, you know, do your job we all pay our rent on time,” she said.

One resident, who asked to stay anonymous, said she moved from the complex due to no heat or hot water but shared there were also maintenance issues.

“I had an issue with my sink for a while where it would back up, overflow, and I would call and call and they didn’t come out and do it,” she said. “So I couldn’t use my sink. the day I left two days before that they had a guy come who was looking at it he unhooked it from the bottom and said you can’t use it until I come back and he never came back.”

She also shared a situation where one of the managers unlocked and entered her home while she was there.

“So one of the managers decided to use their key to come into my apartment while I was there and didn’t tell me she was coming,” she said. “I thought it was my husband because I heard the key in the door and she said she had to do an inspection, a random inspection, and I’m sitting there asking why didn’t you just knock?”

Many residents also expressed a lack of security at the complex.

One shared an experience that still shakes her to this day.

“On September the 7th at approximately 12:51 am, I awoke out of a dead sleep. I turn on my hallway light there’s glass all over my living room floor,” she said. “I wasn’t worried more or less about myself I was worried about the animals that I have in my house, there’s four levels of glass- two layers on each- they broke through three layers of glass. There happened to be no lighting when it happened and no security cameras.”

WNDU 16 News Now reached out to City Council President Sharon McBride for comment, and she shared a statement reading: “Hot water and adequate heating are habitable requirements for landlords to provide to their tenants. It is unacceptable for the residents of Cedar Glen Apartments to suffer from the basic quality of life necessities...The City of South Bend has cited the property for being in noncompliance to the RSVP rental safety verification program. I will continue to follow up with the private property management company and push for viable solutions.”

McBride also told 16 News Now that she visited the office Wednesday and even left messages in hopes of resolving these issues, but she hasn’t heard back.

Meanwhile, WNDU has yet to hear back from property management.

