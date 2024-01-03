The Bucket restaurant property listed for sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular riverside restaurant will soon see some changes.

The Bucket has been officially listed for sale. This comes after the restaurant closed for the season back in October. The Navarre Hospitality Group took over in March 2021 before revamping the menu with a Polynesian twist.

There’s no word yet on why it’s being sold.

