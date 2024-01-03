Advertise With Us

The Bucket restaurant property listed for sale

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular riverside restaurant will soon see some changes.

The Bucket has been officially listed for sale. This comes after the restaurant closed for the season back in October. The Navarre Hospitality Group took over in March 2021 before revamping the menu with a Polynesian twist.

There’s no word yet on why it’s being sold.

