Berrien County health department distributing free radon test kits

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mi. (WNDU) - This month the State of Michigan and Berrien County health department are warning about the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Radon, is a gas that forms after two radioactive metals break down in the ground.

It naturally escapes from the soil underneath our homes, with the radioactive gas making its way through different cracks and openings in our foundation that may not be sealed properly.

If high levels of the gas makes its way into the home it could lead to serious long term health effects.

With Radon being the 2nd leading cause of Lung cancer in the United States according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

That’s why the Berrien County Health department is helping the community, by offering free Radon test kits throughout January.

During what the state of Michigan deems ‘Radon Action Month’.

”Ya typically we charge 10 dollars a kit for residents and homeowners,” said Nick Margaritis, Manager of Environmental Health Services. “But, during the action level month, we’re just offering the kits to raise the levels of awareness. And how important it is to test for Radon, and facilitate basically the homeowners being able to do that test. It’s a very simple test that they can take and send it to analyze and act according to the results.”

And in Michigan it’s even scarier, average radon levels are doubled compared to the rest of the United States according to the American lung association. And 1 out of ever 4 homes in Michigan.

Tests done by the State’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy determined all 83 counties had elevated levels of radon. It also says 1 in every 4 homes in the state is believed to have radon levels exceeding the federal action level.

It’s all being done to raise awareness on a serious health issue that could be right under your nose.

Testing kits can be picked up at the Health Department’s offices located.

The offices are located at 2149 E. Napier Ave, Benton Harbor and in 1205 N. Front St, Niles.

The Environmental Protection Agency says radon levels should be between 2 and 4 picocuries, which measures levels of radioactive decay.

Officials with the BCHD recommend contacting a professional for any mitigation work that needs to take place.

