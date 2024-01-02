Tap into your green thumb with Unity Gardens every Saturday this winter
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Don’t let that seasonal Michiana permacloud get you down!
You can get a breath of fresh air and learn all about gardening with Unity Gardens through January and February. Unity Gardens will be hosting free gardening classes every Saturday at 10 a.m. Unity says there’s no need to sign up or pay up; just show up!
A complete list of classes has been enclosed below:
- Saturday, Jan. 6 - Intro To Gardening
- Saturday, Jan. 13 - Indoor Seed Starting
- Saturday, Jan. 20 - Soil Health and Composting
- Saturday, Jan. 27 - All About Tomatoes
- Saturday, Feb. 3 - Companion Planting
- Saturday, Feb. 10 - Small Space Gardening
- Saturday, Feb. 17 - Garden Care
- Saturday, Feb. 24 - Pests In The Garden
Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Blvd.
