Advertise With Us

Tap into your green thumb with Unity Gardens every Saturday this winter

By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Don’t let that seasonal Michiana permacloud get you down!

You can get a breath of fresh air and learn all about gardening with Unity Gardens through January and February. Unity Gardens will be hosting free gardening classes every Saturday at 10 a.m. Unity says there’s no need to sign up or pay up; just show up!

A complete list of classes has been enclosed below:

  • Saturday, Jan. 6 - Intro To Gardening
  • Saturday, Jan. 13 - Indoor Seed Starting
  • Saturday, Jan. 20 - Soil Health and Composting
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 - All About Tomatoes
  • Saturday, Feb. 3 - Companion Planting
  • Saturday, Feb. 10 - Small Space Gardening
  • Saturday, Feb. 17 - Garden Care
  • Saturday, Feb. 24 - Pests In The Garden

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Blvd.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing Zanesville girl has been found safe and three people have been arrested for...
3 arrested after missing 11-year-old girl from northeast Indiana found in Wisconsin
Bristol man dies in New Year’s Day crash in Elkhart
Owen weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Michiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner in Michigan snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot
Cline stands with an old bike.
‘It really hurts’: Mottville woman’s classic bike collection stolen

Latest News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for January
Owen weighs 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Michiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
House of Bounce Fun Center back in business