Tap into your green thumb with Unity Gardens every Saturday this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Don’t let that seasonal Michiana permacloud get you down!

You can get a breath of fresh air and learn all about gardening with Unity Gardens through January and February. Unity Gardens will be hosting free gardening classes every Saturday at 10 a.m. Unity says there’s no need to sign up or pay up; just show up!

A complete list of classes has been enclosed below:

Saturday, Jan. 6 - Intro To Gardening

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Indoor Seed Starting

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Soil Health and Composting

Saturday, Jan. 27 - All About Tomatoes

Saturday, Feb. 3 - Companion Planting

Saturday, Feb. 10 - Small Space Gardening

Saturday, Feb. 17 - Garden Care

Saturday, Feb. 24 - Pests In The Garden

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Blvd.

