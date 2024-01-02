Snoop Dogg joining NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage

Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARIS (WNDU) - NBCUniversal is adding a global superstar to its lineup for the Olympic games this summer!

Snoop Dogg will serve as a special NBC Olympics correspondent at the Paris Games. The official announcement came during halftime of Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The celebrity musician also posted a video to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday dancing underneath the Eiffel Tower with the caption, “New Year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer.”

Snoop will provide regular reports for the Olympics primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the games, he will be speaking with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris.

Snoop will also explore Paris’ iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and speak with athletes and their families and friends, among other duties.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said.

It’s not Snoop’s first foray into Olympics coverage. He made his Olympic broadcast debut in 2021 on the Peacock show “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.”

