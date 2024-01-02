Residents of Cedar Glen Apartment Homes without hot water

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For many months, residents at Cedar Glen Apartments in South Bend have been without any heat or hot water.

WNDU 16 News Now has been looking into why that is, and so far, we have not received a response from those in charge at the complex.

Many living at Cedar Glen say this is a common occurrence, and management won’t do anything about it.

Residents have been posting numerous comments online for several months about the issues they have been facing without a heater and no hot water.

One resident commented, “Two weeks now with no hot water, same thing happened last year ....no heat or hot water from November, till February last year,” and that it had been, “the second Xmas, that we can’t shower or cook for our families.... unless we boil water.”

WNDU 16 News Now reached out to South Bend city officials on Tuesday, and they said South Bend Water Works does provide water to Cedar Glen Apartments, but the apartment complex controls and is responsible for working water heater systems, which are used to help get hot water to residents.

One resident says there are more issues than just heating up the water.

“There’s other problems here too, but that’s not on your topic, just the type of neighborhood it is, ugh, they just allow anybody to move in and cause trouble,” said Gregg Schimmel Jr. “Cops are here almost every night, all sorts of problems.”

When the supposed owners of Cedar Glen Apartments were contacted for a statement, 16 News Now was given a contact point, but the mailbox was full. We were then told the owners would get back to our emails, which we’re still waiting on at the time of publication.

