Plymouth man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through 3 counties

Brandon Craft
Brandon Craft(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man has been arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase last week through three northern Indiana counties.

The chase began around 6:20 p.m. last Friday, Dec. 29, when deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Oak Road and Ritter Street in Plymouth.

Police say the vehicle sped away and led them on a chase over the next 48 minutes through Fulton County and Cass County before stopping in the area of 950 S 300 W in Fulton County.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Brandon Craft of Plymouth, was taken into custody. Police say he had numerous active warrants for his arrest in Marshall County.

Craft’s bond was set at $35,000.

