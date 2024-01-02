Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days posts update from hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man at the center of what people are calling a “holiday miracle” has posted an update from the hospital.

Matt Reum, who was rescued after being trapped in his car near an Indiana creek for six days, posted a Facebook status just before the new year, expressing his gratitude.

It reads in part, “You guys turned an ordinary person who had a miracle happen and made him the most grateful person ever and I cannot thank you enough. While me living through this, in and of itself, is a Christmas miracle, the generosity I have been shown has grown my heart three sizes this year.”

Keep in mind that Reum is still recovering at Memorial Hospital, where, at last check, his condition was listed as serious after one of his legs was partially amputated.

