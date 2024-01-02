Man injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of the new year has been a busy one for the Elkhart Police Department, as officers were called to an early morning crash that left one dead and an evening shooting that left one injured.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 900 block of W. Marion Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are said to be not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

There’s no word on any suspect(s) at this time.

