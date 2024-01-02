Lucky winner in Michigan snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

(Gray News/WNDU) - After 34 drawings without a grand prize winner, the first Powerball drawing of 2024 paid off to the tune of $842.4 million for a lucky player from Michigan.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, which is near Flint. As of Tuesday morning, the Lottery said it has not yet been contacted by the winner.

The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed it to $842.4 million by the time of the drawing. It is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot’s cash value is $425.2 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball added this is the first time a jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

In addition to the grand prize, six tickets sold garnered winnings of at least $1 million. There were two winners from Florida and one each in Texas, California, Connecticut and Maryland.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night for a $20 million jackpot.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.