Health Technology in 2024: What is EmSculpt Neo?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year is here, and it’s a great time to put yourself and your health first.

In 2024, technology has come a long way to help everyone feel their best. That’s why we went to Candescent Health and Wellness in South Bend to learn more about a small but powerful machine called the EmSculpt Neo.

If you’re working on enhancing your core, you know how time-consuming crunches can be in the gym. Now, imagine doing 22,000 crunches in a 28-minute treatment period.

“The EmSculpt Neo uses radio frequency to burn fat and high intensity focused electromagnetic energy to build muscle,” says Claire Walker, owner of Candescent Health and Wellness.

It’s one of the many services Claire Walker offers at Candescent Health and Wellness after years in the healthcare industry.

“People deserve to feel prioritized, and people deserve to be seen as a person and not just a number in the healthcare system,” Walker says. “I am able to take your whole story and work with you to determine what the cause of your concern is and what the solution is.”

Walker says the benefits go beyond physical appearance though.

“This is also beneficial for people with concerns for poor posture or low back pain,” she says. “A lot of the time, low back pain is caused because we have a weakened abdominal core.”

But is it safe?

“They have studies to back it up from the FDA, and not every device on the market has that right now,” Walker says. “It works biceps, triceps, glutes, thighs... all over.”

Keep in mind, you’re not going to get an immediate six-pack after one session. But it really is great for targeting areas of stubborn fat and to help you build muscle at the same time.

Candescent Health and Wellness is located at 2104 Ironwood Circle. For more information, call or text Claire at 574-334-7444.

