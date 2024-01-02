Advertise With Us

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for January

Published: Jan. 2, 2024
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in January.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 – St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend
  • This distribution is provided by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 – Elkhart County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart
  • This distribution is sponsored by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households while supplies last

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 – St. Joseph County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.
  • The former Bargain Lane Parking Lot, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend
  • This distribution is sponsored by Costo and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 – Kosciusko County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Webbert St., Warsaw
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 – Marshall County

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
  • 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 – LaPorte County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.
  • LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 – Starke County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson
  • This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 200 households while supplies last.

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 – LaPorte County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.
  • H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City.
  • This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

