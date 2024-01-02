Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in January.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend

This distribution is provided by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart

This distribution is sponsored by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households while supplies last

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

The former Bargain Lane Parking Lot, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend

This distribution is sponsored by Costo and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Webbert St., Warsaw

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 – Marshall County

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

204 N. Washington St., Bourbon

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.

LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households while supplies last.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 – Starke County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 200 households while supplies last.

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 – LaPorte County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City.

This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 300 households while supplies last.

