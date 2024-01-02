First Alert Weather: Light snow expected midweek

Potential winter impacts next week across the Midwest and Great Lakes
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
TUESDAY: Breezy. Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 37F, but it will feel more like the 20s. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of patchy freezing drizzle and flurries overnight. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses and untreated roadways where freezing drizzle occurs. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning drizzle and flurries. Afternoon and evening scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation is possible on grass and rooftops. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses and untreated roadways. High 35F. Low 26F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds with highs nearing season averages of 32F. High 33F. Low 21F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 35F. Low 24F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Cloudy. Chance Light Rain/Snow. Right now the system looks to remain south and east of Michiana, but a few light rain and snow showers are possible. No winter weather impacts are expected from this system in Northern, IN and Southwest, MI.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching a potential system to impact parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes to bring both the chance of rain and snow. Details on exactly where the system tracks are still HIGHLY uncertain. Stay with First Alert Weather as we continue to analyze the latest data for this system early next week.

