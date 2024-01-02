Advertise With Us

Fernwood Botanical Garden receives $50K donation

(wndu)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Fernwood Botanical Garden will be anything but “garden variety” thanks in part to money from the Low Family Foundation.

The foundation donated $50,000 with a check presentation from Foundation Advisory Board Chairperson John N. Low to Fernwood Executive Director Carol Line on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Fernwood receives the $50,000 donation from Low Family Foundation officials on Wednesday, Dec....
Fernwood receives the $50,000 donation from Low Family Foundation officials on Wednesday, Dec. 27.(WNDU)

The foundation says it selected Fernwood because of the garden’s commitment to excellence and significance to the community as a “placemaker,” or cultural resource center.

Officials say the donation money will support Fernwood’s 60th-anniversary lecture series, the garden’s internship program for high school and college students, and summer camp scholarships for area children.

It will also provide sponsorship support throughout the year for a number of special anniversary celebrations, as well as expand the garden’s annual LIGHTS at Fernwood event.

The Low Family Foundation was created by Joseph and Rosemary Low in 2023 and has a mission to support not-for-profit charitable, educational, and religious organizations within a 100-mile radius of Niles.

