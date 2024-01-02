Elkhart police searching for missing 59-year-old woman

Michelle Maier
Michelle Maier(Elkhart Police Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

Michelle Maier was last seen in the Elkhart area. It’s unclear when exactly she was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
High blood pressure often has no obvious symptoms. And if it's left untreated, it can lead to some serious health threats.

News

Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

Updated: 33 minutes ago
High blood pressure often has no obvious symptoms. And if it's left untreated, it can lead to some serious health threats.

Olympics

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday,...

Snoop Dogg joining NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Snoop will provide regular reports for the Olympics primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

Crime

Brandon Craft

Plymouth man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through 3 counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Brandon Craft, 36, allegedly led police on a chase through Marshall, Fulton, and Cass counties last Friday.

Latest News

News

Fentanyl causes over 70 thousand deaths in 2022 according to USAfacts.org. And methods like...

Alternative treatment for fentanyl overdose available in Indiana as overdose deaths rise nationally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Opvee is a nasal spray similar to Narcan that helps to reverse the effects of overdoses. But the major difference? It's made specifically for fentanyl treatment.

News

Alternative treatment available to combat Fentanyl

Updated: 5 hours ago

Michigan

The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...

Lucky winner in Michigan snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff and WNDU.com
It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Light snow expected midweek

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
More snow possible as the first week of 2024 rolls through

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 900 block of W. Marion Street.

Man injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Elkhart

Updated: 15 hours ago
Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 900 block of W. Marion Street.