Elkhart police searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

Michelle Maier was last seen in the Elkhart area. It’s unclear when exactly she was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

