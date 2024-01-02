Elkhart County Board of Health, commissioners select new health officer

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new year brings new change as Elkhart welcomes a new health officer on Tuesday.

The Elkhart County Board of Health and the Elkhart County Commissioners have officially designated Doctor Melanie Sizemore as the new health officer. Sizemore will succeed Doctor Rick Hostetter, who is transitioning to the role of medical officer.

Health officials say this selection helps better address the community’s public health needs.

“I look forward to continuing my service to the community in this new role,” Sizemore said in a press release. “I have been blessed to serve Elkhart County for over 20 years in various capacities. This role allows me to expand the impact in ECHD’s work.”

Andrew Bylsma will also take the position of health administrator, and David Wiegner will be the community services manager.

