Cargo ship temporarily stuck in St. Joseph Harbor after equipment issue

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A cargo ship that frequently visits the St. Joseph Harbor found itself stuck for about an hour on New Year’s Day.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Manitowoc developed a problem with the bow thruster, which is a propeller that sits sideways in the bow or front of the vessel to allow for easier maneuvering in close quarters.

This caused the Manitowoc to get stuck at the CSX Railroad bridge and make contact with the wooden fendering surrounding it.

The ship was able to resolve the issue and proceed inbound to Dock 63 to unload about 15,300 tons of gravel. No injuries were reported, and no damage was reported to the ship or the bridge.

According to The Herald-Palladium, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. and the ship was freed at 5:15 p.m. The ship’s crew performed maintenance and inspection on the thruster, and tested its operation prior to departing the harbor without any issues around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.