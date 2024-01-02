Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

High blood pressure often has no obvious symptoms. And if it's left untreated, it can lead to some serious health threats.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

This week, we want to learn more about how to properly take your blood pressure.

High blood pressure (also referred to as hypertension) is when your blood pressure, the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels, is consistently too high.

Most of the time there are no obvious symptoms. But if it’s left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke, and other health threats.

That’s why it’s important to see your doctor regularly so you can get your blood pressure measured. But you can also use a home blood pressure monitor.

In the video above, Dr. Bob goes over the proper way to measure blood pressure. You can also follow the steps below if you’re monitoring at home (courtesy of the American Heart Association):

  • Be still - Don’t smoke, drink caffeinated beverages or exercise within 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure. Empty your bladder and ensure at least five minutes of quiet rest before measurements.
  • Sit correctly - Sit with your back straight and supported (on a dining chair, rather than a sofa). Your feet should be flat on the floor and your legs should not be crossed. Your arm should be supported on a flat surface, such as a table, with the upper arm at heart level. Make sure the bottom of the cuff is placed directly above the bend of the elbow. Check your monitor’s instructions for an illustration or have your health care professional show you how.
  • Measure at the same time every day - It’s important to take the readings at the same time each day, such as morning and evening. It is best to take the readings daily, ideally beginning two weeks after a change in treatment and during the week before your next appointment.
  • Take multiple readings and record the results - Each time you measure, take two readings one minute apart and record the results using a printable (PDF) tracker. If your monitor has built-in memory to store your readings, take it with you to your appointments. Some monitors may also allow you to upload your readings to a secure website after you register your profile.
  • Don’t take the measurement over clothes

According to the American Heart Association, your blood pressure is recorded as two numbers: systolic blood pressure (the first [top] number) and diastolic blood pressure (the second [bottom] number).

Systolic blood pressure indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart contracts. Diastolic blood pressure indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the heart muscle is resting between contractions.

Once you get your numbers, what do they mean? It can vary from person to person, but here is a chart from the American Heart Association that goes over healthy and unhealthy blood pressure ranges.

(American Heart Association)

So, how do you keep your blood pressure in check? Healthy lifestyle choices are a great place to start.

Here are a several changes that matter, according to the American Heart Association:

For much more information on high blood pressure, head to the American Heart Association’s website.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

"Dry January" was created to encourage people to give up alcohol for the month.

Going Sober for ‘Dry January’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cleveland Clinic
"Dry January" was created to encourage people to give up alcohol for the month.

Health

Doing More in 2024: How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
|
By George Mallet and WNDU.com
New Year's resolutions are tough to keep, but sticking to them may be as simple as giving yourself a short break.

Health

It's important to live a heart healthy life all year long but there are some things you can...

Heart health tips for December’s ‘deadliest week of the year’

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
A study done by the American Heart Association determined that Christmas, the day after Christmas and New Year's Day are the top three days for cardiac-related deaths throughout the year.

Health

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Give blood for a chance to win a Marcus Freeman autographed football

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST
|
By WNDU
The South Bend Medical Foundation says anyone who donates blood by Jan. 6, 2024, will automatically be entered to win the Marcus Freeman signed ball.

Latest News

Health

Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center, goes over a wide range of tips to help us cope with emotional challenges during the holidays.

Health

South Bend nurse talks ketamine infusions

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Lauren Moss
Julie Addis, owner of Ketamine is Hope, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about ketamine and how it works.

Health

Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Beacon says these protocols are now in place due to the increase of respiratory illness in our community.

Health

Feeling down this holiday season? Here’s how to deal with the holiday blues

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a clinical psychologist and the vice president of clinical services at Warsaw’s Bowen Center, says very few of us are living a Hallmark movie during the holidays.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Holidays

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Erin Leonard, a local psychotherapist, went over her four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.