Ask the Doctor: How to properly take your blood pressure

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us to answer your medical questions.

This week, we want to learn more about how to properly take your blood pressure.

High blood pressure (also referred to as hypertension) is when your blood pressure, the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels, is consistently too high.

Most of the time there are no obvious symptoms. But if it’s left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke, and other health threats.

That’s why it’s important to see your doctor regularly so you can get your blood pressure measured. But you can also use a home blood pressure monitor.

In the video above, Dr. Bob goes over the proper way to measure blood pressure. You can also follow the steps below if you’re monitoring at home (courtesy of the American Heart Association):

Be still - Don’t smoke, drink caffeinated beverages or exercise within 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure. Empty your bladder and ensure at least five minutes of quiet rest before measurements.

Sit correctly - Sit with your back straight and supported (on a dining chair, rather than a sofa). Your feet should be flat on the floor and your legs should not be crossed. Your arm should be supported on a flat surface, such as a table, with the upper arm at heart level. Make sure the bottom of the cuff is placed directly above the bend of the elbow. Check your monitor’s instructions for an illustration or have your health care professional show you how.

Measure at the same time every day - It’s important to take the readings at the same time each day, such as morning and evening. It is best to take the readings daily, ideally beginning two weeks after a change in treatment and during the week before your next appointment.

Take multiple readings and record the results - Each time you measure, take two readings one minute apart and record the results using a Each time you measure, take two readings one minute apart and record the results using a printable (PDF) tracker. If your monitor has built-in memory to store your readings, take it with you to your appointments. Some monitors may also allow you to upload your readings to a secure website after you register your profile.

Don’t take the measurement over clothes

According to the American Heart Association, your blood pressure is recorded as two numbers: systolic blood pressure (the first [top] number) and diastolic blood pressure (the second [bottom] number).

Systolic blood pressure indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart contracts. Diastolic blood pressure indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls while the heart muscle is resting between contractions.

Once you get your numbers, what do they mean? It can vary from person to person, but here is a chart from the American Heart Association that goes over healthy and unhealthy blood pressure ranges.

So, how do you keep your blood pressure in check? Healthy lifestyle choices are a great place to start.

Here are a several changes that matter, according to the American Heart Association:

For much more information on high blood pressure, head to the American Heart Association's website.

