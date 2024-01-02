Alternative treatment for Fentanyl overdose available in Indiana, as overdose deaths rise nationally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year we saw a record 111 thousand overdose deaths here in the United States, that’s according to the CDC. A scary thought, as we continue learning more about the opioid crisis affecting millions across the country and right here at home.

The opioid crisis has continued to evolve throughout the years. Starting largely as a prescription drug problem, with pills like Oxycontin and Vicodin, but as time has gone on, we’ve seen a shift to synthetic drugs affecting more people.

And one of the top synthetic drugs that has hit the country hard is fentanyl Which has gained a lot of notoriety over the years because of how dangerous it really is. . Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, meaning it’s a lot easier to overdose on it! . That’s why we still see this opioid crisis plaguing the country. Even with items like Narcan, a reversing agent made to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Unfortunately, when it comes to a Fentanyl overdose it’s not enough.

“The challenge we have with that being the only tool in the tool kit,” said Jerome Adams, Former U.S Attorney General. “It wasn’t designed to respond to a fentanyl overdose. You hear first responders, who I’ve run across over and over again, that talk about in many cases taking multiple doses of Naloxone or Narcan to reverse a Fentanyl overdose.”

Fentanyl causes over 70 thousand deaths in 2022 according to USAfacts.org.

And methods like Narcan are taking more and more uses. But there is a new resource out there that’s ready to change the game.

It’s called Opvee, and like Narcan it’s also a nasal spray that helps to reverse the effects of overdoses.

But the major difference? Opvee was made specifically for the treatment of fentanyl.

It was approved by the FDA back in May of 2023 and is seen as a huge breakthrough, that will save thousands of lives!

Especially as fentanyl is being seen more and more throughout the country. With over 60% of tested pills by the Drug enforcement agency, having traces of fentanyl in it.

That’s why Opvee is so important, as the risk of fentanyl laced items continue to increase, the need for specific treatments increases as well.

Now the next steps are letting people know its out there.

“We need awareness we need availability, and we need action,” said Dr. Adams. " Out in the real world so we can hopefully help turn around this unfortunate trend of record after record setting year of opioid overdoses”

It’s important to get it out there, especially in those party settings.

“We’re hearing tragic stories of college students taking pills,” said Dr. Adams. “They don’t realize they have fentanyl in them. It literally can be one mistake you make at a party or at a concert that can take our life.”

Opvee is available by standing in order in Indiana, meaning anyone can get it without having to get a prescription.

Dr. Adams hopes that Opvee can be found in public settings like universities, concert venues, and carried around by first responders to help in any moment.

