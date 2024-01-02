16-year-olds can now preregister to vote in Michigan

(WNDU) - Most 16- and 17-year-old residents of Michigan can now preregister to vote.

What does that mean exactly? It means anyone who preregisters will be eligible to vote in the first election on or after the date they turn 18, including early or absentee voting.

It’s not available to 17-year-olds who are within six months of their 18th birthday, as they can register normally.

Michigan joins 16 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing 16-year-olds to preregister to vote before they turn 18, according to our affiliate WNEM.

Supporters hope the new legislation will increase young voter turnout and alleviate wait times due to last-minute registration since the state allows people to register to vote on Election Day.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.