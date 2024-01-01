What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.
- Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $5 to $9. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.
- Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Jan. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
- Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.
- Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
- Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
- Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Next Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, and coffee. Cost: adults/carryout, $14; children (ages 5-10), $7; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. Call 269-545-8280 for carryout, starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. There will also be a bake sale.
