What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $5 to $9. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Jan. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Next Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, and coffee. Cost: adults/carryout, $14; children (ages 5-10), $7; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. Call 269-545-8280 for carryout, starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. There will also be a bake sale.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.