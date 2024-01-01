Police out in force around Michiana on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Advertise With Us

Additional police officers will be patrolling the streets on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to the heavy traffic and potentially intoxicated drivers.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Year’s Eve, also referred to as “Amateur Night” because many people are excessively drinking, can be one of the most dangerous days to drive, sober or not.

“One thing I like to recommend is to make some plans, make some arrangements with where you’re going, party-wise,” said Trooper Matt Drudge with the Indiana State Police. “If you’re going to go and have fun and be wild with your friends, turn your keys into the homeowner and spend the night there.”

Combined with New Year’s Day, there are more DUI arrests on these two days than any other two-day stretch in the entire year.

“If you need to go home for some reason, call a taxi, call an Uber, call friends or family,” Drudge said. “We all want everybody to be safe, including your friends and family; they don’t want you to get court costs or anything that could be associated with a DUI.”

And it’s not just drivers that are at risk, as according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more passengers die in car crashes on New Year’s Eve than on any other day of the year.

“A lot of guys that have today off, they are working federal overtime to go out and do DUI traffic enforcement, because we know there’s such a heavy congestion of people out and about,” Drudge said. “We have a very hefty amount of officers, not just state police but local, city, and county that are out patrolling.”

So, if you are ringing in 2024 with some refreshments, chase your drinks instead of chasing taillights.

“There’s no better way to enjoy the New Year than to have fun with your friends and family, go to sleep at the end of the night, and open your eyes to 2024 without being in a jail cell,” Drudge said.

From all of us at WNDU, stay safe and have a very Happy New Year.

