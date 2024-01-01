Orchards Mall owners pay more than $357K in owed property taxes

Owners of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township paid more than $357,000 in property taxes on...
Owners of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township paid more than $357,000 in property taxes on Dec. 29.(Don Campbell / Herald-Palladium)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The owners of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township can now move ahead with making plans to renovate it after paying more than $357,000 in owed property taxes last week.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the owners paid their 2020, 2021, and 2022 taxes in full on Friday, Dec. 29. The 2020 and 2021 taxes were due to be foreclosed on March 31.

The mall is owned by Durga Property Holdings and managed by Bedi & Associates. Both companies are based in Cincinnati.

Montu Bedi of Bedi & Associates tells The Herald-Palladium they never would have allowed the mall to be foreclosed. Bedi says they are in discussions on the state level right now regarding plans to renovate the mall but can’t disclose those plans at this time.

Property taxes for 2023 are still unpaid, but Bedi says they plan to pay those taxes soon. It’s currently unclear how much is owed.

According to Benton Township supervisors, renovation proposals for the mall cannot include mixed use residential and business because the zoning of the mall’s property is “totally commercial.”

