New term begins for elected officials in Elkhart
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new term began for elected officials in Elkhart on New Year’s Day.
Mayor Rod Roberson swore in Judge Charles Grodnik around 12 p.m. on Monday before Judge Grodnik returned the favor by swearing in the mayor, Clerk Deb Barrett, and the members of the Elkhart Common Council.
The Elkhart Common Council consists of the following members:
At-Large Members
Arvis Dawson, Alex Holtz, and Tonda Hines
District 1
Aaron Mishler
District 2
Chad Crabtree
District 3
David Henke
District 4
Dwight Fish
District 5
Brent Curry
District 6
LaTonya King
