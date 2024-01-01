New term begins for elected officials in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new term began for elected officials in Elkhart on New Year’s Day.

Mayor Rod Roberson swore in Judge Charles Grodnik around 12 p.m. on Monday before Judge Grodnik returned the favor by swearing in the mayor, Clerk Deb Barrett, and the members of the Elkhart Common Council.

The Elkhart Common Council consists of the following members:

At-Large Members

Arvis Dawson, Alex Holtz, and Tonda Hines

District 1

Aaron Mishler

District 2

Chad Crabtree

District 3

David Henke

District 4

Dwight Fish

District 5

Brent Curry

District 6

LaTonya King

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.