New Prairie grad Chase Ketterer scores first collegiate TD in Sun Bowl

By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team just wrapped up its season with a huge 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, and the last touchdown was scored by a player who grew up right here in Michiana.

With 2:45 left in the game, New Prairie High School alum Chase Ketterer scored on a 6-yard run to cap off the scoring for the day in El Paso.

It was a big moment for the senior walk-on running back, as it was the first touchdown in his collegiate career. Ketterer has been a part of the Notre Dame program since 2020 and made two appearances in 2021 before seeing the field in six games this regular season.

“We said, ‘somebody is going to score, either if it was Chase, Skip, or Sam,’” said Irish sophomore running back Jadarian Price. “Chase did it. He did his thing. I’m super proud of him. We were super excited. He couldn’t even do a celebration because everyone mobbed him, but it was awesome to see everyone excited and see a brother succeed.”

Such a great way for Ketterer to wrap up his senior season.

